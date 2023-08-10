Macron touts forest conservation while promoting gas project on PNG visit

“There is no Planet B,” French President Emmanuel Macron declared to an audience of officials and Indigenous landowners at a conservation event in Papua New Guinea on July 28. Macron’s appearance at the event came immediately after his attendance at a dinner with politicians and fossil fuel executives. The president was visiting Papua New Guinea to sign bilateral agreements to enhance cultural and economic ties with the Pacific country. On the same day as his speech to conservationists, the French oil and gas company TotalEnergies voted to undertake construction of a liquefied natural gas project it’s developing in the country. TotalEnergies is the operator and majority owner of the project, a joint venture with ExxonMobil, Australia-based Santos, and PNG’s state-owned Kumul Petroleum Holdings Limited (KPHL). According to its proponents, the project aims to supply Asian countries with LNG as they transition away from coal, leading to Macron branding gas as a “transition fuel.” Macron’s itinerary also included a presentation on the Managalas Conservation Area, a project initially created by Indigenous leaders decades ago, and which has received funding from France and the EU. Thick rainforest covers much of the Managalas Conservation Area. Image courtesy of Rainforest Foundation Norway. When asked how much of TotalEnergies’ profits from the $10 billion LNG project will be reinvested in the sustainable development and conservation of Papua New Guinea, Macron said: “I am not the CEO of TotalEnergies. What I can tell you is that this is the beginning of this project.” The project will…This article was originally published on Mongabay

