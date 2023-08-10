Virgin Galactic: Mum, daughter and Brit, 80, count down to space flight

From BBC
A rocket plane is due to fly from New Mexico carrying an 80-year-old British former Olympian, an Aberdeen student and her mother into space.
Anastatia Mayers and her mother Keisha Schahaff won the tickets to board the Virgin Galactic flight in a competition.
Jon Goodwin, from Newcastle, will become the second person with Parkinson’s disease to go to space.
The mission will be seen as another test of how viable space tourism is.
The launch window for the Virgin Galactic 02 flight opens at 08:30 local time (15:30BST). It is Virgin Galactic’s second commercial flight. The first was in June when the Italian Air Force and scientists conducted experiments in weightless conditions on a 70-minute mission.
The rocket is carried on the first stage of its journey on board a carrier plane, known as Eve. It will then aim to ignite its engine and travel to an altitude of 279,000ft (85km).
The advertised price for a place on a Virgin Galactic flight has been as high as $450,000 (£350,000). Mr Goodwin, who competed in the 1972 Olympics as a canoeist, paid $250,000 for his ticket in 2005 but had feared his diagnosis would mean he could not take part.
He said he wanted to prove that his condition – Parkinson’s disease is a condition in which parts of the brain become progressively damaged – did not define him.
Around 100 people will watch him travel into space at a party in Stoke-on-Trent organised by Parkinson’s UK.
