Wildlife management platform EarthRanger goes mobile with new app

From getting alerts about injured elephants to tracking ones that are straying too close to villages, the Mara Elephant Project has used the EarthRanger platform since 2019 to manage the protection of wildlife and humans in the Maasai Mara region in Kenya. The web-based platform has helped wildlife managers reduce human-elephant conflict and protect elephants from poaching and habitat destruction. EarthRanger is now embracing the mobile era with an app — one that not only retains all the useful features, but also adds greater capability by harnessing the network of users to provide even greater functionality. Since it was launched in 2017, the EarthRanger platform has been used by more than 350 conservation organizations in 60 countries. Developed by Vulcan Inc., a company founded by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, the platform gives managers in control rooms a full picture of what's happening in the field and enables them to respond to any perceived threats. It has also aided law enforcement agencies to track rangers using GPS-powered equipment. In a map that's updated in real time, protected area managers can observe a wide array of data, including, for the Mara Elephant Project, the movements of collared elephants and tagged ranger vehicles, and analyze the data to inform their decision making. "We have set up virtual fence boundaries, and anytime an elephant crosses those, we get sent an alert," Jake Wall, the director of research and conservation at the Mara Elephant Project, told Mongabay in a video interview. "Also, if an elephant…

