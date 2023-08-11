Amazon Summit nations agree on saving rainforest — but not on conservation goals

On Aug. 9, Brazil’s Amazon Summit drew to a close after eight Amazonian nations agreed to a long list of coordinated environmental measures aimed at protecting the rainforest and its Indigenous and traditional populations. However, reference to limits on fossil fuel exploration was omitted from the declaration, and the nations failed to reach a common goal to end deforestation. The nations’ leaders and senior representatives, members of the newly strengthened Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization (ACTO), signed the Belém Declaration on Aug. 8, agreeing to 113 paragraphs that outline intentions to drive sustainable development across the region and prevent reaching “the point of no return” in which the rainforest transforms into a savanna. Assembling an Amazonian Parliament working group was also written into the statement, although what this entails has not been clarified. Environmental groups describe the declaration as an important beginning for regional cooperation, celebrating in particular the focus on science, the urgency of protecting the rainforest and the recognition of Indigenous rights. However, they also lamented its lack of actionable goals, especially the nations’ failure to agree on zero-deforestation targets and the discontinuation of oil and gas exploration. “It’s a list of desires, and desires are insufficient,” Marcio Astrini, executive secretary at the Climate Observatory, said in a statement. “The planet is melting, we are breaking temperature records every day. It’s impossible that, in a scenario like this, eight Amazonian countries are unable to put in a statement, in big letters, that deforestation needs to be zero and that…This article was originally published on Mongabay

