British sign language gets climate change update

From BBC
Published58 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
This video can not be played
To play this video you need to enable JavaScript in your browser.
Deaf scientists and sign language experts have created hundreds of new signs for British Sign Language (BSL).
Expanded BSL vocabulary now includes climate-related terms like “greenhouse gas” and “carbon footprint”, for which there were no official signs.
That meant children, teachers and scientists would often have to finger-spell long, complex, scientific terms.
“We’re trying to create the perfect signs that visualise scientific concepts,” explains Dr Audrey Cameron.
Dr Cameron, who is profoundly deaf, leads the sign language project at Edinburgh University, which has just added 200 new environmental science terms to the BSL dictionary.
She described how, in her own scientific career, a lack of vocabulary meant she was excluded from important meetings and conversations.
“I was involved in research for 11 years and went to numerous meetings but was never was truly involved because I couldn’t understand what people were saying,” she told BBC News. “I wanted to talk with people about chemistry and I just wasn’t able to.”
Glasgow-based biology teacher Liam McMulkin has also been involved in the sign-creation workshops, hosted by the Scottish Sensory Centre. “The beauty of sign language – particularly for science – is that it’s a visual language,” he explained.
“Some of the concepts are abstract, but sign language can really help children to understand them.”
Mr McMulkin used the