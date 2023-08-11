Can upcoming referendum in Ecuador stop oil drilling in Yasuní National Park?

QUITO, Ecuador — Ecuadorians have been given a chance to vote on whether or not they want oil drilling to continue in Yasuní National Park, deep in the northern Amazon Rainforest. The park has long been considered one of the most biodiverse on the planet, and is home to the country’s last two Indigenous communities in voluntary isolation, the Tagaeri and Taromenane. But oil income has also been a major driver of economic growth for the country over the past decade, and Yasuní itself has some of the largest reserves in the country providing jobs and income to those living nearby — including to many Indigenous communities. Despite Ecuador’s dependence on the commodity, environmentalists say the referendum is giving Ecuadorians the chance to question this relationship. “What is going to happen now, hopefully, is to set a precedent where we have the possibility to question the dependence on oil, and we could also open the space to question other fields as well,” says Melissa Moreano Venegas, professor in the department of environment and sustainability at Simón Bolívar Andean University in Quito and co-editor of the book The Exploitation of Yasuní: In the Midst of the Global Oil Collapse. Oil trucks being hauled on boats between extraction sites, regular traffic along the Napo river as there are no roads in these areas. Image by Kimberley Brown for Mongabay. Yasuní’s long history with oil The referendum on Yasuní will take place Aug. 20, the same day as the next presidential elections, which…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay