Hydropower in the Pan Amazon: The Guri complex and the Caroni Cascade

The largest hydropower complex in Venezuela is the oldest and least sustainable facility in the Pan Amazon. The complex of dams on the Rio Caroni is operated by Electrificación del Caroni C.A. (EDELCA), a subsidiary of the state-owned Corporación Venezolana de Guayana (CVG) that broke ground on the first D&R power plant at Macagua in 1956 and initiated the construction of the high dam at Guri in 1963. Energy production began in 1961 at Macagua and at Guri in 1968; both expanded capacity by adding additional turbines over the next two decades to meet demand for electricity during a period of sustained economic growth. Subsequently, EDELCO added an R-o-R facility below Guri at Caruachi that began operations in 2006, and started construction on a fourth power plant at Tocoma in 2009. When finished, the four facilities combined will have an installed capacity of 18 GW, making the Caroni Cascade the second-largest hydropower complex in the world. The 162-metre main dam at Guri is almost twice as high as any other dam in the Pan Amazon; it has flooded 425,000 hectares (over 1 million acres) to create the largest man-made lake in South America. The reservoir has a volumetric capacity of 135 cubic kilometers and flow rates that average about 4,850 m3 s-1, which should be sufficient, theoretically, to maintain maximum water flow for about 320 days per year. The Caroni hydropower cascade provides almost half of Venezuela's electrical energy.

