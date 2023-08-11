The oil debt: More than 6,000 polluted sites fester across Amazonian countries

Think of any place in the Amazon and imagine an oil well installed there. Then, imagine that after decades of extracting crude oil, the company ends its operations and leaves. Although the company’s gone, everything has changed. What remains are pools of oil, swamps where oil emerges from the ground with the fall of a single branch, puddles of black water and corroded pipes. Now, imagine this situation repeated 8,278 times across four countries in Latin America. “It is not good for us to be in an oil zone because the company benefits, the government benefits, and we get the contamination,” said Aurelio Pignola, head of the Indigenous community of José Olaya in Peru. This community sits along the shores of the Corrientes River, a two-day boat journey from Iquitos, the capital of the Amazonian region of Loreto. Pignola’s testimony echoes what dozens of other people who live in areas surrounded by the toxic waste left by oil companies have said. Pignola’s community has spent 50 years grappling with this problem. During that time, members of the community have witnessed the contamination of their land and rivers. Oil spills from what’s known as Block 192 have resulted in bags full of sand and crude oil piling up; when it rains, the water seeps through and forms strong-smelling puddles. “What they have to do is clean up the oil, avoid any more contamination, [and] fulfill their functions as a company, as a government; that is the minimum that we are demanding,”…This article was originally published on Mongabay

