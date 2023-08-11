Video: Five Tembé Indigenous activists shot in Amazonian ‘palm oil war’

This story was supported by the Pulitzer Center’s Rainforest Investigations Network where Karla Mendes is a fellow. In just 72 hours this month, five Indigenous people were wounded by gunfire in violent attacks in a part of the Brazilian Amazon dubbed the “palm oil war” region, sparking outrage and claims for justice. On Aug. 4, private security guards from palm oil company Brasil BioFuels S.A. (BBF) allegedly shot 19-year-old Kauã Tembé in the Bananal Indigenous village, in Tomé-Açu municipality, in northern Pará state. On Aug. 7, Felipe Tembé, Dayane Tembé, Erlany Portilho Ferreira Tembé and Pylikape Tembé were also allegedly shot by BBF’s guards, Indigenous leaders say. Dayane Tembé was shot in the neck and she underwent surgery in a hospital in the state capital, Belém. Her situation is stable but she still cannot eat, Urutaw Turiwar Tembé, chief of the Yriwar Indigenous village, told Mongabay in a voice message. Following the shootings, Indigenous peoples held a demonstration outside the police station in the town of Quatro Bocas, where Felipe Tembé was jailed on Aug. 7 for what they say were unclear reasons. “Have you arrested the security guard who shot my son?” Urutaw Tembé demanded, as seen in the video below, claiming justice for his son Kauã Tembé and all Indigenous people shot in the weekend’s attacks. This was the latest episode in a wave of escalating violence tied to land disputes between Indigenous communities and palm oil companies in the region, which Mongabay has consistently reported on over…This article was originally published on Mongabay

