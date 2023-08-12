For International Youth Day, three youth conservation success stories

This Saturday is International Youth Day, established by the U.N. in 1999. With a different theme every year, this year celebrates youth worldwide developing the “green skills” needed to shift the world into one that is environmentally sustainable and climate-friendly. At the moment, humanity’s use of land and oceans, such as farming and fishing, to logging, mining, and other attempts to pluck natural resources from sensitive ecosystems, has been a driving force in our biodiversity and climate crisis. According to an in-depth assessment by the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services, or IPBES, in 2019, 1 million species of plants and animals face extinction. However, societies and communities still can veer course to avert our crises and achieve many of our global biodiversity and climate goals, say researchers — and some youth organizations are putting these changes into action instead of waiting on their local governments to act. In recognition of the international day, Mongabay spoke with three youths worldwide who initiated creating environmental restoration organizations in their communities. Cleaning polluted rivers of plastic in Indonesia In Indonesia, the worsening plastic pollution crisis has led Sam Benchegjib to start Sungai Watch – an environmental organization dedicated to keeping Indonesia’s waterways clean by installing river barriers to prevent plastic and other trash from entering the ocean. An average of 2,000 kilograms (4,400 pounds) of plastic waste per week can leak into the ocean from just a single village. Proper management of plastic waste is lacking in coastal communities in…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay