Can land titles save Madagascar’s embattled biodiversity and people?

AGNARAFALY and MENABE, Madagascar — For Soja and his family, who escaped starvation bred by drought, the December rain hammering their corrugated metal roof should be welcome. But rains are a mixed blessing even in this parched region. The downpours turned the Agnarafaly camp for drought-stricken families into a swamp, flooding the shelters. A flooded shelter at the Agnarafaly camp. Image by Malavika Vyawahare / Mongabay. Agnarafaly, in the rural commune of Ifotaka, lies on the border between Anosy and Androy, two regions hit hardest by the drought gripping Madagascar’s deep south, or Grand Sud. Policymakers and experts blame internal migration from the arid south for everything from rising insecurity and social tensions to devastating forest loss in one of the planet’s most biodiverse places. The Malagasy government established the Agnarafaly settlement under its Titre Vert, or Green Title, initiative, an attempt to find a lasting solution to a complex problem. By providing a desperate few with the essentials­ — a roof over their heads and a slice of land to till — the government is leaning on potential migrants to remain in the south. In regions where migrants are already present in large numbers, Titre Vert settlements aim to soothe conflicts with locals and safeguard rapidly disappearing forests. “You have sheep, goats and poultry. All your cultivation plots are equipped with drip [irrigation] systems,” Malagasy President Andry Rajoelina said, speaking at the inauguration of the Agnarafaly settlement in May 2021. “The aim is to ensure your livelihood so you…This article was originally published on Mongabay

