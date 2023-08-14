Fair winds or fowl: Clean energy clashes with conservation in Brazil’s Caatinga

The Araripe manakin is a Brazilian bird so unique and so threatened that it has its own national conservation action plan. The species, Antilophia bokermanni, is endemic to the Chapada do Araripe region of Ceará state, and despite its beautiful contrasting colors and the red topknot of the males, was only described by science in 1998. Its range is a very restricted 50 square kilometers (19 square miles) straddling the municipalities of Crato, Barbalha and Missão Velha. Because the bird nests near streams, it’s known in the semiarid Caatinga biome as the “Guardian of the Springs.” When the Araripe manakin was formally described as a new-to-science species, it was classified as critically endangered, a status in which it has remained ever since, just one category away from being considered extinct in the wild. Its current population is estimated at approximately 800 individuals. That’s why this bird with the fiery crest was one of the highlights in a report presented in 2019 by Qair Brasil, a subsidiary of French renewable energy developer Qair Group, when applying for an environmental license to build the Serra do Mato wind and solar farm complex. The project lies in the border region of the municipalities of Porteiras, Brejo Santo and Missão Velha, which means it overlaps with Araripe manakin territory. Under Brazil’s current environmental legislation, the National Council for the Environment (Conama) requires an environmental impact assessment and environmental impact report (EIA and RIMA) as well as public hearings before a wind farm can be…This article was originally published on Mongabay

