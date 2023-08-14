Have coal, will use it: Indonesia’s climate stance raises questions

JAKARTA — Recent statements by top Indonesian officials have climate activists questioning the country’s commitment to transitioning away from fossil fuels and toward renewable energy. At an event in Jakarta on July 21, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati pushed back against calls by the international community for Indonesia to end its reliance on coal by retiring its coal-fired power plants. “If we have coal, then we should use it. European countries, the U.S., and even Japan still use coal. Why, when Indonesia wants to use [coal], does it become an issue?” she said. That same week, at an energy summit of leaders of the G20 economies in India, Indonesia was among the countries that objected to a proposed road map to phase out the use of fossil fuels without the capture of emissions in the global energy mix. Yudo Dwinanda Priaadi, an assistant to the energy minister, said Indonesia had objected because the country planned to use abatement and removal technologies to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from the burning of coal. He told The Jakarta Post that installing carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology at existing coal plants is the “easiest thing to do” to cut emissions. The push against phasing out fossil fuels is reportedly led by Saudi Arabia, the world’s second-largest oil producer. Saudi Arabia has opposed more ambitious language, particularly in reference to the phaseout of fossil fuels, in U.N. climate negotiations. The G20 meeting not only failed to come into an agreement on speeding up the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay