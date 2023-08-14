Youth wins climate case against U.S. state of Montana in first-of-its-kind legal ruling

A historic ruling established that the state of Montana violated youths’ constitutional rights to a “clean and healthful environment.” This victory marks the first time in U.S. history that a court has declared that government actions promoting fossil fuels while ignoring climate change endanger and directly impact the well-being of young people. The lawsuit, Held v. State of Montana, involves 16 Montana youth aged 5 to 22 who took legal action to safeguard their rights to a healthy environment, life, dignity, and freedom. The youth were represented by attorneys with Our Children’s Trust, the Western Environmental Law Center, and McGarvey Law. During the two-week trial, the youth plaintiffs and ten expert witnesses argued that the state violated Article II, Section 3 of Montana’s Constitution, which states: “All persons are born free and have certain inalienable rights. They include the right to a clean and healthful environment.” They made the case that this includes protecting their air, water, wildlife, and public lands from the escalating threats of droughts, heatwaves, wildfires, smoke, and floods. Plaintiffs Lander, Badge, Taleah, and Mica. Photo by Robin Loznak; Courtesy of Our Children’s Trust. Judge Kathy Seeley of the First Judicial District Court of Montana ruled in favor of 16 young plaintiffs. The plaintiffs did not seek money in their lawsuit. “Instead, today’s ruling declared that state laws prohibiting Montana agencies from considering climate change or greenhouse gas emissions when permitting fossil fuel activities were unconstitutional,” Our Children’s Trust said in a press statement. “I’m so speechless…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay