Harrison Ford has a new Peruvian snake species named after him

Harrison Ford’s legendary Indiana Jones character may fear snakes, but the actor now has a real reptile named after him.
A new found species of snake in Peru has been named Tachymenoides harrisonfordi to honour the actor’s environmental advocacy.
Ford, who is the vice chair of non-profit group Conservation International, called it “humbling”.
The actor also has an ant and a spider named after him.
“These scientists keep naming critters after me, but it’s always the ones that terrify children,” Ford told Conservation International. “I don’t understand. I spend my free time cross-stitching. I sing lullabies to my basil plants, so they won’t fear the night.”
Unlike his character, Indiana Jones, Ford has repeatedly said he actually liked snakes and “found a quick kinship with this one”.
“The snake’s got eyes you can drown in, and he spends most of the day sunning himself by a pool of dirty water — we probably would’ve been friends in the early ’60s,” he said. “It’s a reminder that there’s still so much to learn about our wild world – and that humans are one small part of an impossibly vast biosphere,”
The discovery, a joint collaboration between researchers from Peru and the United States, was made in Peru’s Otishi National Park.
The Tachymenoides harrisonfordi is a slender snake, measuring a modest 16in (40.6cm) when fully grown. It is not harmful to humans.
“For a