How undercover sting outwitted pangolin traffickers

From BBC
Published7 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
The leaders of a global wildlife trafficking gang have been convicted after a four-year investigation and a trial in Nigeria.
They pleaded guilty last month to smuggling the scales of endangered African pangolins.
These “top-of-the-pyramid” traffickers were responsible for half the illegal trade in pangolin scales.
This is the story of how they were outwitted by fake buyers and sting operations – conducted by a small European charity.
A young Vietnamese woman is on a dangerous undercover mission.
She is sitting at a table in a café somewhere in Vietnam. Across from her is one of the country’s main wildlife traffickers.
Van – not her real name – is posing as a buyer for a Chinese crime boss in a trade illegal in many parts of the world, the trafficking of pangolins which are eaten in Africa, while their scales are used in traditional medicine in Asia.
Outside, a surveillance team watches in case her cover is blown.
“I was nervous for about 20 seconds but then, after that, I thought ‘I can do this’,” she says.
Van’s contact is trying to sell her scales from what the World Wildlife Fund says is the world’s most trafficked mammal, the pangolin.
Researchers estimate that in the decade from 2010, almost a million pangolins were killed to supply trafficking networks.
All eight species – four African and four Asian – are listed as