Niéde Guidon’s 50-year fight to protect Serra da Capivara, the Americas’ largest prehistoric site

Niéde Guidon has long since stopped her walks through Serra da Capivara National Park. Living as a recluse since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the archaeologist, who retired from her position as president of the Museum of the American Man Foundation (FUMDHAM) in 2020, has become used to her life of isolation. “At 90, I think I’ve already worked quite enough. My friends, volleyball and tennis matches and even a bit of reading keep me company [from day to day],” the Franco-Brazilian researcher told Mongabay. Guidon has lived with her dogs in a house at the back of the FUMDHAM, in the city of São Raimundo Nonato, in the rural interior of the northeastern state of Piauí, for 30 years. And now, between journeys between France and Brazil, threats from powerful figures and scientific achievements, she is celebrating the reopening of the national park that she helped to create, after it had remained closed during the pandemic and the insecurity caused by the government of former President Jair Bolsonaro. The scientist, who celebrated her 90th birthday on March 12, has received a series of tributes this year to mark the occasion. With her movement now restricted because of the arthritis she developed after having contracted chikungunya in 2016, Guidon has already handpicked the events she will attend in person. One of these was an event that took place on June 9, in which most of the town of São Raimundo Nonato came out in force to celebrate Guidon’s life…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay