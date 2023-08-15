Palm oil, pulpwood firms not doing enough to prevent peat fires, analysis shows

JAKARTA — A new analysis has found a Switzerland-sized area of tropical peatland in Indonesia is at high risk of fire. More than half of the 3.8 million hectares (9.4 million acres) lies within corporate concessions and their buffer zones, with little sign that companies are taking the necessary measures to prevent fires in these carbon-rich landscapes. The analysis by peat watchdog Pantau Gambut looked at more than 2,300 concessions issued to palm oil, pulpwood, logging and other companies, and found more than 800 of them at high risk of burning. Tropical peatland stores massive volumes of carbon in the thick layer of partially decomposed vegetation that makes up this landscape. In Indonesia, companies with peatland in their concessions have typically cut canals through this layer to drain it ahead of planting, rendering the peat layer tinder-dry and highly flammable. The government required concession holders to restore 1.7 million hectares (4.2 million acres) of peatlands from 2016 to 2019, and reported that they exceeded the target by restoring 3.2 million hectares (7.9 million acres). But that still leaves 2.06 million hectares (5.09 million acres) of peat inside concessions and buffer zones unrestored and at high risk of burning, according to Pantau Gambut. Wahyu Perdana, a researcher with the organization, said many companies haven’t taken the necessary measures to remedy the draining, such as blocking the canals to allow the peat layer to soak up moisture again. Almi Ramadhi, another Pantau Gambut researcher, attributed the dearth of restoration work by concession…This article was originally published on Mongabay

