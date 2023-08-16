As Bangladesh’s crab fishery booms, its wild stocks suffer the fallout

DHAKA — Abdus Sobur is a small fisherman with a simple formula for success: “Catch those mud crabs, both male and female, and sell them to the local dealer at a high price.” Sobur’s fishing grounds are Bangladesh’s Sundarbans, the world’s largest mangrove forest, where he catches 40-50 kilograms (88-110 pounds) of crabs daily, year-round. The dealers he sells to are people like Khisnopodo Shaha, who in turn usually ships about 3-4 metric tons of crabs daily to exporters in Dhaka. Of this figure, Shaha buys the vast majority from mangrove crabbers like Sobur, and only about 5% from fishers who cultivate crabs on aquafarms. That massive imbalance, echoing up the supply chain, has prompted alarm among experts and conservationists who say that Bangladesh may be overexploiting its wild crab stocks. If crab-harvesting rates from the wild continue at current rates, says Shafiqul Islam, a professor of marine science at the University of Chittagong, then “the crab becomes endangered. Artificial reproductive techniques should be introduced for crabs rather than catching them from the wild. Otherwise, the natural stock of crab will be imbalance[d].” A mud crab in the Sundarbans. Abdus Sobur catches 40-50 kilograms (88-110 pounds) of crabs here daily, year-round. Image by Mohsin Ul Hakim. The same problem was flagged in a 2020 study that found mud crabs (Scylla spp.) are being overfished from the Sundarbans, resulting in severe impacts to the genetic diversity of the remaining population. It also says the depletion of wild mud crabs may lead to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

