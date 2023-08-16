Hydropower in the Pan Amazon: Tucuruí and the Tocantins Cascade

The oldest hydropower facility in the Brazilian Amazon is the Tucuruí D&R complex (8.4 GW) on the lower Tocantins River, about 200 kilometers south of its confluence with the Amazon River delta. The dam and power plant were built between 1976 and 1984, and its capacity was doubled in 2007; current plans call for capacity to be expanded by another 2.5 GW over the next few years. Tucuruí is owned by Electronorte, a subsidiary of Electrobras, which supplies most of the electrical energy consumed in the Brazilian Amazon. It was built before the environmental laws that required the completion of an environmental impact study, which allowed its proponents to discount the impacts of a reservoir covering 280,000 hectares and the relocation of an estimated 30,000 citizens, including several Indigenous communities. The massive reservoir flooded intact tropical forest and the subsequent methane emissions from rotting vegetation have been estimated at 2.5 million metric tons of carbon annually – a GHG footprint approximately equivalent to a gas-fired power plant. The proximity of existing, proposed and canceled hydropower plants with Indigenous lands and protected areas in: (a) the Ucayali, Marañon, Napo, Putumayo and Caquetá watersheds; (b) the Madeira – Mamoré watershed; and (c) Tapajós, Xingu and Tocantins-Araguaia watersheds. The dam has radically altered the ecology of the river and caused massive disruptions to fish populations. Species richness has fallen by 25% below the dam and by 50% within the reservoir, changes that reflect the composition of fish communities and the decline of migratory…This article was originally published on Mongabay

