Kordofan giraffes face local extinction in 15 years if poaching continues

If just two Kordofan giraffes are killed each year, the subspecies could be locally extinct in just 15 years within Cameroon’s Bénoué National Park. This is according to a new study by the University of Bristol and the Bristol Zoological Society, published in the African Journal of Ecology. “We expected poaching to be driving population decline within the park. However, we did not expect that extinction could be reached within such a short time scale,” study co-author Samuel Penny, a lecturer at the Bristol Zoological Society’s Institute of Conservation Science and Learning, told Mongabay in an email. “This is worrying.” Kordofan giraffes (Giraffa camelopardalis antiquorum) are a critically endangered subspecies of giraffes found across Cameroon, the Central African Republic, Chad, the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan. The overall population stands at around 2,300 individuals, of which there are estimated to be fewer than 300 individuals in Bénoué National Park. A Kordofan giraffe in Cameroon’s Bénoué National Park. Only an estimated 300 individuals remain in the park, threatened by poaching and habitat loss. Image courtesy of Bristol Zoological Society. A Kordofan giraffe caught on camera by a camera trap. Image courtesy of the Bristol Zoological Society. Giraffes are hunted illegally for their meat, bones, hair and tails. Their skins are also used in some luxury goods and as rugs. These large mammals are an easy kill compared to other ungulates, meaning poachers get a big bang for their buck and a lot of meat. “Recent confirmed reports of the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay