Sumatra women farmers celebrate court win against China-backed zinc mine

JAKARTA — In June, Dormaida Sihotang and dozens of other women from Dairi district in Indonesia's North Sumatra province arrived in Jakarta to plead with authorities to stop a zinc mine, two decades in the making, that could one day wipe them out. "We came here to get across that our sources of water and our lives in Dairi will be threatened," Dormaida said in late June outside Indonesia's Ministry of Environment and Forestry. A month later, a court in Jakarta sided with Dormaida and the Dairi women, instructing the ministry on July 24 to revoke the environmental permit authorized to PT Dairi Prima Mineral (DPM) in August last year. DPM is a mining company based in Dairi's Sopokomil village, near the caldera of Lake Toba. The company is majority-owned by China Nonferrous Metal Industry's Foreign Engineering and Construction Co. Ltd., with Indonesia's Bumi Resources owning the remaining 49%. In 1998 Indonesia's central government granted DPM a contract of work to mine beneath the highland ridges in the Barisan mountain range. The proposed work area is now almost 25,000 hectares (62,000 acres), straddling North Sumatra and Aceh provinces. Underground surveys indicate a vast store of galena, a key ore of lead and silver, and zinc sulfide, the main zinc ore. Some estimate the vault contains around 5% of the world's zinc, which is heavily relied on by the construction, automotive, electronics and other industries. The Dairi farmers, supported by several Indonesian civil society organizations, have raised objections to the proposed…

