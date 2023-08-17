‘All will be well’: Q&A with Kenyan fisher turned coral gardener Katana Ngala

KURUWITU, Kenya — Six days a week, Katana Ngala reports to his workplace, a rudimentary open-air workshop by the beach. Neat and well-shaded under huge palm trees, his workshop is the heart of his community’s coral restoration project in Kuruwitu, an area comprising four fishing villages in Kilifi county, Kenya. On Ngala’s daily to do-list are: molding the small cone-shaped concrete plugs on which he and two colleagues grow coral fragments; building nursery beds where the fragments grow to transplantable size in the sea; making the concrete blocks that serve as foundations for new reefs; and making tags for labeling the baby corals. When he’s not at the workshop, he’s in the sea, settling coral plugs on the nursery beds, cleaning up the young corals, or installing the reef blocks. Ngala and a few other fishermen started restoring corals here in 2000. Back then, he said, the area’s coral was degraded due to destructive fishing practices and the global coral bleaching of the late 1990s, and he and other fishermen were finding their catches diminished. He felt obligated to start restoring the corals himself, and over time he has received training and recognition from various conservation organizations. In 2003, the Kuruwitu Community and Welfare Association (KCWA) was formed to address these issues, representing the local fishing community’s interests. It set aside a 30-hectare (12-acre) area of the sea as a no-fishing zone, called a tengefu for “set aside” in Swahili, and started a program to restore it with corals, which…This article was originally published on Mongabay

