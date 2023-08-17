Beach heat: Study shows increasing temperature extremes on Brazil’s coast

Released in February 2022, the latest report prepared by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) stressed that greenhouse gas emissions are increasing the frequency and intensity of extreme temperatures around the planet. According to the report, each 1° Celsius (1.8° Fahrenheit) increase in average global temperature is expected to worsen these phenomena, which are responsible for droughts and floods as well as hunger and the deaths of countless people, animals and plants. Forecasts point to an average increase of 1.5°C (2.7°F) in temperatures by 2030 compared with the preindustrial era, even in an optimistic scenario of lower carbon emissions. But how can we define “extreme” temperatures in a huge country like Brazil with such a diverse climate, and how can we identify patterns in these extremes to understand their effects in different regions? Those questions are answered in a new study conducted by researchers from the Institute of the Sea (IMar) at the Federal University of São Paulo (Unifesp), which looked into extreme temperature patterns on the Brazilian coast. They measured impacts in terms of occurrences (days on which extremes occurred) and events (consecutive days with extremes, characterizing waves). The work focused on data about air temperature collected every hour of the day over the last 40 years in five coastal areas of the country: São Luís (Maranhão), Natal (Rio Grande do Norte), São Mateus (Espírito Santo), Iguape (São Paulo) and Rio Grande (Rio Grande do Sul). Beach in Ilha Comprida, close to Iguape, São Paulo. Image courtesy of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

