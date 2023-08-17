Energy company evades oil clean up as spills continue to contaminate Colombian town

José Celestino Trujillo is a fisherman who lived for nearly 80 years in the same rural district in central Colombia. For decades, he had borne witness to the transformations that have been wrought upon the land of Puerto Boyacá where he was born. One of the areas where these changes are most apparent, José Celestino says, is on the Palagua wetlands, the second-most important freshwater body in the department, after Lake Tota. Home to at least 160 species, the wetlands are also one of the places where the pollution caused by the oil industry is most evident. In his youth, José Celestino used to go out and fish on the Palagua wetlands, which are part of the Magdalena River valley. Celestino recalled how in each net he could catch three or four of a species of fish known locally as bocachicos, each one the size of a person’s forearm. Today, these fish are few and far between, and the ones that are caught have decreased significantly in size, now measuring no more than the length of one’s hand. Mongabay Latam and Rutas del Conflicto carried out a visit to the region, where they saw firsthand the damage that the oil industry, which has operated in the area for over fifty years, has caused in the area. We heard the stories of the local inhabitants of Muelle Velázquez, who say that around 200 hectares (494 acres) of the wetlands have been polluted by hydrocarbon waste. José Celestino Trujillo, member of Asopezpalagua.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

