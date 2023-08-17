Has the Buddha’s legacy in Nepal helped save sarus cranes?

KATHMANDU — Long ago, in the ancient kingdom of Kapilavastu, young prince Siddhartha Gautama, who would later become the Buddha, and his cousin Devadatta were honing their archery skills when Devdatta spotted a magnificent sarus crane (Antigone antigone). With a swift motion, he released his arrow and hit the bird. The crane fell to the ground, bleeding profusely. Devdatta grabbed the crane, claiming it as his trophy. Siddhartha gently pulled out the arrow from its body. He said that he wanted to heal the bird and set it free. Devdatta protested and argued that the bird was rightfully his, as per the Kshatriya Dharma, the code of the warrior clan to which they belonged. The argument escalated and reached the ears of King Suddhodhana, Siddhartha’s father, who referred the matter to his court. The court, after much deliberation, decided Siddhartha was right. They decided that “life belongs to those who seek to preserve it, not to those who seek to destroy it.” Fast forward a couple of thousand years and the cranes, which were once abundant across the entire Terai Arc Landscape in southern Nepal and northern India, are mostly concentrated (in the case of Nepal) in and around the Greater Lumbini Area, the birthplace of prince Siddhartha in what is now Nepal. For some conservationists and Buddhist devotees, this is due to the lasting legacy of the prince, who later transformed into the Gautama Buddha (the enlightened one) and inspired generation after generation to protect the species in a…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay