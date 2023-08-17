Hydropower in the Pan Amazon: The Madeira Hydropower Complex

The Rio Madeira was the next Amazonian tributary to attract the attention of Brazil’s hydropower developers. The river is free of rapids as it flows along the western edge of the Brazilian Shield for about 1,300 kilometers between Porto Velho (Rondônia) to its junction with the Amazon River near Itacoatiara (Amazonas). Upstream, the watershed is drained by four massive tributaries (Itenez/Guaporé, Mamoré, Beni and Madre de Dios); the upper and lower basin are separated by approximately 250 kilometers where four groups of rapids provide a unique opportunity to generate energy from an enormous volume of water collected from a watershed of approximately one million square kilometers. Between 2005 and 2015, during the administrations of President Lula da Silva and his successor, Dilma Rousseff, the Brazilian state built two mega-scale dams: (1) Santo Antônio, which is located just above Port Velho; and (2) Jirau, which is located 110 kilometers further upstream near the border with Bolivia. Eventually, the Madeira hydropower complex may include two additional dams: (3) Binacional, which would be located 150 kilometers upstream from Jirau on the border with Bolivia; and (4) Cachuela Esperanza, which would be located another fifty kilometers upstream on the Madre de Dios within the national borders of Bolivia. All of these facilities are, or will be, R-o-R facilities because the sites are not well suited to high dams and large reservoirs. Each will be located just below the rock rapids where a low dam will drive a power plant with small reservoirs between 20,000…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay