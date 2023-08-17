Jakarta snags ‘most polluted’ title as air quality plunges and officials dither

JAKARTA — Millions of residents of Jakarta have for the past several weeks suffered from some of the worst air pollution recorded anywhere in the world. Even President Joko Widodo has been affected by the problem — a problem his own administration refused to address even after being ordered to do so by a court two years ago. On Aug. 15, readings for PM2.5, a class of airborne pollutants so fine that they can be inhaled and cause respiratory disease, reached 116.7 micrograms per cubic meter (µg/m3) — more than 23 times higher than what the World Health Organization (WHO) considers safe. This makes Jakarta’s air quality the worst in the world, according to data from IQAir, a Swiss-based air quality technology company. In fact, air pollution levels have consistently been so bad throughout August that IQAir ranked Jakarta as the most polluted city on Earth for several days in the month. PM2.5 readings for Jakarta from July 19 to Aug. 17, 2023. Data courtesy of IQAir. The polluted air has contributed to respiratory ailments, with more than 630,000 cases of recorded in the first six months of the year. Among those reportedly affected this time is President Joko Widodo, said to be suffering from a persistent cough for nearly the past month. “The president asked for concrete actions within the next week because the president himself has suffered from cough, he said for almost four weeks,” Tourism Minister Sandiaga Uno said following a meeting with the president on Aug. 14. “He…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay