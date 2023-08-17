Offshore drilling faces backlash in Argentina after skirting environmental regulations

Argentina has spent the last several years expanding its investments into offshore drilling. But critics say weak regulations and a lack of oversight in the industry are raising concerns that many of the projects will do untoward damage to the environment. The South American country granted permits to a dozen major oil companies in 2018 and 2019 to develop new offshore drilling projects near the Atlantic coast. But conservationists say it’s possible that some of them are disregarding protocols meant to protect surrounding marine ecosystems and mitigate greenhouse gas emissions. “The impact that offshore drilling has isn’t just about if there’s a spill or an accident,” said Valeria Falabella, marine coast program director for Wildlife Conservation Society in Argentina. “Today we have an atmosphere that can’t take much more when it comes to CO2.” The permits were granted by the Ministry of Environment in waters near Buenos Aires, Río Negro, Tierra del Fuego and the Falkland Islands. They allowed companies to search the ocean floor for viable drilling spots for oil extraction. One of the most controversial is the Fénix Project, a natural gas project near the southern tip of the continent. A court filing by the Environment and Natural Resources Foundation (FARN) this month asked for a pause on all activity until the projects can meet the country’s basic environmental regulations, among them a thorough study of the long-term effects on climate change and local ecosystems. “These projects must be suspended and stopped immediately,” the filing said. The court…This article was originally published on Mongabay

