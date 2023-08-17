Study: Tall trees and shade boost bat diversity on Africa’s cocoa farms

Insect-eating bats that prey on pests in cocoa farms prefer farms that retain large, old-growth trees that shade the plantations. Researchers aiming to find a “sweet spot” in agroforestry systems that supports maximum biodiversity surveyed bat diversity on 28 cocoa farms in south central Cameroon. They found the greatest abundance and diversity of bats on farms with 65% or higher shade cover — mimicking natural forest conditions in this region. “What our study found is that to maintain insectivorous bats, we not only need shade cover but we need that to be provided by very big, old-growth trees,” Diogo Ferreira, a lead author on the paper, published in the journal Biological Conservation, and a Ph.D. student at the University of Porto, told Mongabay in an interview. Bats that depend on fruit and nectar, however, prefer high-shade conditions from planted trees, which often provide cocoa farmers with a source of secondary income. Common species on the surveyed farms included avocado, mango , orange and lemon trees, and safou, sometimes known as African plum (Dacryodes edulis), Ferreira said. The researchers surveyed bat diversity on farms with a variety of shade tree cover; they consisted of high shade with more than 65% cover, medium cover between 35 and 65%, and “low shade cocoa” between 20 and 35% cover. “We propose that if we want to keep both of the bat guilds, we need higher levels of shade cover,” Ferreira said. For Olivier Honnay, a conservation ecologist at Belgian university KU Leuven, who was…This article was originally published on Mongabay

