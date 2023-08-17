The deceptions of the Amazon Summit in Belém (commentary)

The fact that the eight Amazonian countries met and discussed deforestation is positive, although the results of the meeting were disappointing. The final declaration has a long list of good intentions for respecting Indigenous peoples, reducing environmental impacts and helping avoid climate change, but lacks any specific commitments with quantified targets and timelines. The word “sustainable” appears 88 times in the 113 numbered paragraphs in the declaration. The countries refused to agree on any limit on deforestation, nor would they agree on banning oil extraction in the Amazon. Limiting deforestation is essential due both to its year-to-year contribution to global warming and due to its enormous stock of carbon in vegetation and soil that could pass global climate past a tipping point if any significant part of it is released. Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was the principal impediment to a commitment to end oil extraction, an activity that must be reduced immediately and end by 2050 if global warming is to be controlled, as is even advocated by a decidedly non-environmentalist entity with representatives of the governments of over 120 countries: the International Energy Agency. In addition to the complete inconsistency of expanding oil extraction and the stated intentions of mitigating global warming, oil extraction also has tremendous environmental impacts in the Amazon. This is the case for the proposed “Solimões Sedimentary Area” project in Brazil’s state of Amazonas, which would lead to massive deforestation in conjunction with highway BR-319 and its associated planned side roads like…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay