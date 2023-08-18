Deep-sea mining project in PNG resurfaces despite community opposition

KAVIENG, Papua New Guinea — Papua New Guinea’s minister for mining confirmed in early August that a deep-sea mining company would once again be looking to mine the seafloor under the country’s waters, leading to a fresh round of questions about the potential impacts of the project. “It is now clear from my discussions with this company that the company is planning to return to PNG,” Minister Ano Pala told parliament on Aug. 1, according to an article in the Papua New Guinea Post-Courier newspaper. He said the three licenses held by Nautilus Minerals were in the process of renewal. The minister’s office did not respond to Mongabay’s request for an interview. Gary Juffa, governor of Oro province, had questioned Pala in parliament, and he called the revelations “disturbing” in an Aug. 17 interview with The National newspaper. “In fact, developed nations have banned seabed mining or have spoken against it because experts and scientists have stated that the unknowns are too great to ignore,” Juffa said, according to the article. “Leaders of coastal communities, if you do not stop this and do not watch this with concern, then you are failing your people.” A fishing boat on the west coast of New Ireland province in Papua New Guinea, about 25 kilometers (16 miles) from the Solwara 1 project site. Image by John Cannon/Mongabay. Vancouver, Canada-based Nautilus was granted its initial exploration license in 2011, the first deep-sea mining lease in the world (though the practice still has not started…This article was originally published on Mongabay

