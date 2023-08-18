Tropical lakes are carbon super sinks, even more than forests, study shows

Amazonian lakes sequester carbon dioxide at a rate 39% higher than the rainforest itself. This is according to a 2022 study by researchers from Brazil, Australia, the U.S., France, Portugal, the U.K. and Sweden. They found that these bodies of water trap 113.5 grams of carbon per square meter per year in their sediment, while previous studies have shown that the forest absorbs an average of 81.72 grams per square meter per year. The research also revealed that lakes located in tropical regions with preserved forests sequester 10% of the carbon in these locations. In addition, it showed that tropical lakes absorb three times more carbon than temperate ones, and 10 times more than lakes located in subpolar regions. The researchers analyzed the sediments deposited at the bottom of the lakes, which are rich in organic matter. “This carbon is in the form of biomass,” Leonardo Amora-Nogueira, who led the study as part of his Ph.D. in geography at Fluminense Federal University (UFF), told Mongabay by phone. “Forests sequester carbon, aggregate it in biomass for growth, and when they die, it is carried to the lake and accumulated. This accumulation in the sediment prevents degradation from occurring and this carbon from being emitted into the atmosphere in the form of gas. The material at the bottom of the lakes acts as a carbon reservoir.” Fellow researcher Rodrigo Abuchacra, from Rio de Janeiro State University (UERJ), said aquatic environments are the main destination of sediment production, surface and underground runoff, as…This article was originally published on Mongabay

