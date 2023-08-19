Actress Leonor Varela: This Sunday, Ecuadorians can vote to protect Yasuní and send a message to the world

Tomorrow, Ecuadorians will cast their votes in a referendum to decide whether oil drilling should continue in Yasuní National Park, a rainforest reserve located in one of the most biologically diverse regions on Earth. Yasuní is also the home of the Tagaeri, Dugakaeri, and Taromenane, the last Indigenous communities in Ecuador who have chosen to live in voluntary isolation. Environmentalists and Indigenous rights advocates are urging Ecuadorians to vote “Yes” on the measure. If passed, it would initiate the phasing out of oil extraction at the Ishpingo-Tambococha-Tiputini (ITT) block in the eastern part of Yasuni. At present, the ITT block produces about 55,000 barrels of oil every day. Rainforest near Yasuni. The park is home to Amazonian wildlife ranging from jaguar to pink dolphins. Leonor Varela, a Chilean actress known for roles in movies and television shows from “Cleopatra” to “Blade II”, has been a staunch advocate for a “Yes” vote. She believes that supporting the measure would not only help conserve Yasuní but also serve as a profound message to the global community. “On August 20th, 2023, the people of Ecuador have a historic opportunity to safeguard a significant portion of Yasuní rainforest,” Varela told Mongabay in a recent exchange. “With this first-of-its-kind referendum worldwide, Ecuador could become an example in democratizing climate action, offering its citizens the chance to vote YES for the forest, for Indigenous rights, our climate, and the well-being of our planet.” Leonor Varela in Yasuni. AN INTERVIEW WITH LEONOR VARELA What inspired your…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay