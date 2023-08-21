Anglian Water bills to rise to pay for infrastructure

From BBC
Published6 hours agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
Water bills would continue to rise to help pay for new infrastructure needed to keep taps flowing, according to a major supplier.
Anglian Water has been building a £500m pipe from Humberside to south Essex and planning two new reservoirs.
It said they were needed as the region’s population grew and climate change affected weather patterns.
Investment would also be required to upgrade sewerage systems to cut the amount of discharges into rivers.
The firm’s investors pay up front for infrastructure and the cost then gets recouped from bill payers over its lifetime.
The new 205-mile (330-km) pipeline – longer than the M1 motorway – would move water from the north of Anglian Water’s patch, where it was more plentiful, to the south, once operational.
Regan Harris, of Anglian Water, said the pipe was “fundamental to keeping taps running” in the East of England.
“If we don’t take action now in projects like this, as well as new reservoirs for our region, then we simply won’t have enough to go around in the future,” she said.
“All the water that we have in our region now for our current customer base is spoken for – there is not much surplus left.”
Anglian and Affinity Water have been planning a reservoir in south Lincolnshire, while Anglian and Cambridge Water want to build another in the Cambridgeshire Fens. They could be