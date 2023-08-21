BBC science correspondent has heart age assessed by AI

From BBC
Published21 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
A new artificial-intelligence (AI) tool reveals by how much drinking, smoking, poor diet and a lack of exercise prematurely ages an individual’s heart.
The aim is to find ways to reverse heart ageing, to reduce the risks of many age-related conditions such as stroke and heart disease.
The system was developed by a team led by Prof Declan O’Regan, of the Medical Research Council’s (MRC) London Institute of Medical Sciences (LMS).
And I was offered the chance to try it.
“When we look at someone’s face, we are adept at judging whether they look young or old for their age – our organs are just the same,” Prof O’Regan told me.
“Some people have hearts that are much younger – and others have ones that have aged prematurely and they are more prone to diseases. So we want to find out what those factors are”.
I told Prof O’Regan I had not led the unhealthiest of lifestyles but, like many people, could improve my diet, lose a little weight and exercise more.
On top of that, my childhood diet included copious amounts of clarified butter, called “ghee”, which my mum used to enhance the flavour of her already delicious curries, rice and flatbreads.
All of this is combined with a family history of high cholesterol, high blood pressure and diabetes.
My South Asian genes also mean I am at higher risk of heart disease, so I was not optimistic about the