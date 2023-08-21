Conservation: Lifeline for endangered insect feared extinct

From BBC
An insect feared extinct in Britain is set to make a comeback, thanks to pioneering conservation work.
The tiny river fly, known as scarce yellow sally, was thought to have died out a few decades ago.
But when a small number were re-discovered in a short stretch of the River Dee, scientists launched a rescue mission.
And now the curious creature has been bred in captivity at Chester Zoo.
The scientists plan to release it back into the wild but say this can only happen when rivers are in better health.
Joe Chattell of Chester Zoo, who led the breeding work, said reintroduction is the end goal, but before they can consider doing that “something has to be done in order to have our rivers healthy enough for the animals to return back into”.
Clare Dinham of Buglife Cymru, a partner in the project, added, “we have an onus to help ‘Sally’ out”.
“Stone flies were around when the dinosaurs were trotting about and they’re amazing creatures,” she explained.
Stoneflies are one of the most threatened insect groups, found only in pristine waterways, where they are vulnerable to pollution and habitat loss.
Akin to a “canary in the coal mine”, they indicate the health of fresh water for all animals living in the river, including