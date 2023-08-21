Ecuador referendum halts oil extraction in Yasuní National Park

Yesterday, Ecuador voted to halt all future oil drilling in a sensitive protected area known for its fragile rainforest ecosystem and isolated Indigenous communities. Millions of people participated in a nationwide referendum to determine whether crude oil should “remain in the subsoil” indefinitely at a site inside Yasuní National Park in Ecuador’s eastern Amazon. More than 5.2 million people voted in favor compared with 3.6 million against, solidifying protections for Indigenous communities living in voluntary isolation. “It was worth going out campaigning in the different provinces of Ecuador. We’ve traveled through the Amazon, the mountains and the coast — and this is the result,” Norma Nenquimo, vice president of the Waorani people of Ecuador, told Mongabay as the voting results came in Monday morning. The referendum concerned whether to close an oil block in the park known as Ishpingo-Tambococha-Tiputini (ITT), where excavation has been underway since 2016 despite outcry from conservationists and some local Indigenous communities. The area currently has 12 oil platforms and 230 wells producing around 57,000 barrels of oil per day, according to operators. Napo River in Yasuni National Park with the rainforest beyond. Yasuní park was created in 1979 and protects nearly 10,000 square kilometers (3,860 square miles) of rainforest. Image by Peter Prokosch / GRID-Arendal via Flickr (CC BY-NC-SA 2.0). Oil production in the area has been a major driver of economic growth and generated more than $4.2 billion in revenue for the country, which for years has been one of South America’s top producers.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

