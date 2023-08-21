Elephants invade as habitat loss soars in Nigerian forest reserve

Where southeastern Nigeria abuts western Cameroon, dense rainforest still shelters iconic, threatened megafauna such as critically endangered African forest elephants (Lloxodonta cyclotis) and Cross River gorillas (Gorilla gorilla diehli), as well as endangered drill monkeys (Mandrillus leucophaeus) and Nigeria-Cameroon chimpanzees (Pan troglodytes ellioti). But as human incursions cut apart habitat, wildlife is increasingly straying into farmland and human settlements, according to local reports. Areas near Nigeria’s Afi River Forest Reserve in the state of Cross River are reportedly particularly affected by straying elephants. “These elephants have been invading farms. These are personal farms. So the people are really suffering,” Leonard Akam told Mongabay over the phone. Akam is the head of Boje, one of the largest communities near the reserve. “The destruction an elephant can cause in a day is more than the job of three people. It is just like a bulldozer paving a path.” This increase in human-wildlife conflict comes as habitat in Afi River reserve and other nearby protected areas is disappearing. Satellite data from Global Forest Watch shows the reserve lost more than 5% of its primary forest cover between 2002 and 2022, with preliminary data for 2023 suggesting deforestation has skyrocketed further this year. This deforestation is whittling away the habitat of a multitude of species, including Mona monkeys (Cercopithecus mona), yellow-backed duikers (C. silvicultor), blue duikers (Philantomba monticola), bay duikers (Cephalophus dorsalis), red river hogs (Potamochoerus porcus) and African brush-tailed porcupines (Atherurus africanus). Yet, Afi River Forest Reserve’s most iconic animal might be the Cross…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay