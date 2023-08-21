When it rains, it pours: Bangladesh wildlife trade booms during monsoon

DHAKA — It’s the monsoon season in Bangladesh, where the annual rains are both a boon for farmers and a worry for many living in flood-prone areas. For the country’s wildlife, the wet season also signals peril, but in another way: It coincides with an annual boom in the illegal wildlife trade, according to a study in the journal Oryx. “In Bangladesh, unemployment rates increase and most of the casual workforce stays at home during the wet season,” the 2022 study says. That makes hunting and trading of bushmeat “a popular livelihood option at this time.” Reduced accessibility into rural areas because of flooding also limits how well law enforcement agencies can monitor the trade, says study lead author Nasir Uddin, from the Chinese Academy of Sciences’ Centre for Integrative Conservation. A Phayre’s leaf monkey. The monsoon coincides with an annual boom in the illegal wildlife trade, according to a study. Image by Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman. Bangladesh has a population of more than 160 million, and in 2022 the World Bank reported an unemployment rate of 4.7%. The annual monsoons make the economic situation worse, causing many people to lose their jobs and become vulnerable. In this vacuum of opportunities, selling bushmeat becomes a lifeline for many communities in rural and hilly areas. “We discovered that poverty and other socioeconomic factors frequently motivate hunting. Furthermore, food and work availability in rural areas changes seasonally,” Uddin says. “Economically vulnerable people in those areas naturally turn to natural resources. Thus, in the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

