For Caatinga’s last jaguars and pumas, wind farms are the newest threat

Between March 2017 and January 2018, researchers tracked the movements of a female puma as it prowled around the Boqueirão da Onça protected area complex in the north of Brazil’s Bahia state. They’d named her Vitória, the first puma (Puma concolor) in the region to be captured and fitted with a radio collar, which researchers from the Amigos da Onça program, a wildcat project affiliated with conservation nonprofit Pró-Carnívoros, used to map her movements. During this particular period, they noticed a change in Vitória’s roaming. In a part of her range, a wind farm was being constructed, an activity associated with lots of noise, clearing of vegetation for roads, a constant human presence, and a high frequency of vehicle traffic. Quickly, the puma began to avoid the work area and its surroundings. “In those 10 months, she didn’t cross the area of wind turbines,” says Carolina Esteves, a researcher at Pró-Carnívoros and co-founder of Amigos da Onça. “And this greater movement of the puma, circling the entire complex to reach a water point, implies a bigger energy cost.” Researchers also observed the same behavioral change, of maintaining distance from the construction site, among the region’s jaguars (Panthera onca). Typical open Caatinga landscape in the Boqueirão da Onça region. Image courtesy of Carolina F. Esteves. Pumas and jaguars occur across a range of Brazil’s biomes, with each population differing to a certain degree based on their habitat, Esteves says. Here in the Caatinga, in Brazil’s northeast, the cats, both dun and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay