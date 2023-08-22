Getting the bread: What’s the environmental impact of wheat?

The story of wheat as a cultivated crop is nearly as old as that of human civilization itself. Few plants have played a bigger role in our history than the tall grass with its iconic amber kernels and wisps, which has fed cities, cultures and countries for some 10,000 years since it was first domesticated in the Middle East’s Fertile Crescent. Today, it has been bred, crossbred and modified thousands of times to fit any number of climates and locations worldwide. It’s a hardy plant, capable of withstanding frost and other extreme temperatures. Partly because of that, wheat is now the most widely planted crop on the planet by land mass, with 217 million hectares (536 million acres) — an area the size of Greenland — devoted to growing it. Milled, pounded, baked and boiled, wheat is a staple of cuisines across the world, from East Asia’s noodles and dumpling wraps to the iconic French baguette. The 1.2 billion metric tons of it that are grown every year now supply around a fifth of the total calories and protein consumed by human beings, in a global market that’s projected to be worth more than $200 billion by 2028. Since the 1960s, the per-hectare yield of wheat has tripled — an incredible accomplishment, thanks in part to the development of more efficient and resilient strains of the plant, but also due to the heavy application of synthetic fertilizers in its cultivation. In the U.S., for example, 10% of all commercial fertilizer…This article was originally published on Mongabay

