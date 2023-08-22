In the chain of species extinctions, AI can predict the next link to break

About 100 years ago, a predator control program at Yellowstone National Park drove the wolves native to the region extinct. That kicked off the gradual deterioration of the entire ecosystem. Without wolves, the elk population exploded, leading to overgrazing. Without trees and plants of adequate size, beavers were unable to make dams. This in turn affected the flow of water in local rivers, which eventually impacted the fish. Had this ecological cascade occurred in 2023, an artificial intelligence model might have been able to predict the repercussions well in advance. A machine-learning model developed by scientists at Flinders University in Australia can predict which species are likely to go extinct if a predator or prey is introduced or removed from an ecosystem. It’s trained on data on how different species interact with each other. A study published in the journal Ecography delineates the framework for how to collate data on species interactions and train machine-learning algorithms to predict extinction cascades — the extinction of secondary species that occurs as part of the ripple effect of the extinction of a primary species in an ecosystem. The machine-learning model developed by scientists at Flinders University predicts what species predators will prey on. Image courtesy of Llewelyn, et al. The model is based on the important correlation between species interactions and the health of ecosystems. For ecosystems around the world to maintain a healthy equilibrium, it’s important to not disrupt the complex food webs that exist within it. “Many extinctions that have happened…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay