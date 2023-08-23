A tale of two biomes as deforestation surges in Cerrado but wanes in Amazon

Protecting the Amazon has garnered significant international attention, and for good reason, given its pivotal role in regulating the global climate and harboring immense biodiversity. However, with the world focused on the rainforest’s preservation, a neighboring biome faces an alarming surge in destruction: the Cerrado. This biodiverse savanna sprawls over 20% of Brazil’s territory — an area the size of Mexico — making it the second-largest biome in the country, dwarfed only by the Amazon. Known as the “cradle of waters,” it plays a vital role in replenishing the main Brazilian and South American watersheds, as well as providing energy and food security for millions of people. Despite its social and ecological significance, it’s one of Brazil’s most depleted biomes having lost half its native vegetation cover to deforestation at a rate around three times greater than that of the Amazon. “Brazil is not just made up of the Amazon, it has several giant biomes,” Paulo Bellonia, president of the NGO Save Cerrado, told Mongabay. “All of them are important, but the Cerrado is being pushed aside. We need to preserve the Cerrado as well as the Amazon.” The Cerrado biome is made up of a mosaic of ecosystems, including dry forests, grasslands, wetlands, savannas, shrublands and wet forests. It’s also home to tens of thousands of Indigenous peoples, although their officially demarcated territories represent just 5% of the entire biome area. Image © Marizilda Cruppe/Greenpeace. Brazil’s new government has managed to curtail Amazon deforestation in the first seven months…This article was originally published on Mongabay

