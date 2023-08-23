Activists slam coal pollution from Indonesia’s production of ‘clean’ batteries

JAKARTA — As Indonesia positions itself to become a key global hub for electric vehicle batteries, it’s also putting people and the environment at harm through the coal-fired plants powering its nickel smelters, activists say. These coal plants aren’t connected to the national grid. Instead, they exclusively serve the industrial estates cropping up across the country, mostly on the island of Sulawesi, to refine the nickel, cobalt, aluminum and other metals needed to make EVs and their batteries. And according to the Indonesian Forum for the Environment (Walhi), the country’s largest green group, these so-called captive coal plants are polluting the air, water and community lands. As a result, crops are dying and people are falling sick from the pollution, the group says. It cites the example of Chinese miner PT Gunbuster Nickel Industry (GNI), which owns a nickel smelter in an industrial estate in North Morowali district, Central Sulawesi province. To power the smelter, GNI built a captive coal plant on the site, for which it dammed a local river without residents’ knowledge, according to Sunardi Katili, who heads Walhi’s Central Sulawesi chapter. When it rained, he said, the water spilled over from the river and flooded nearby farms and settlements. And once the coal plant started operating, it polluted the air across five villages, Sunardi added. “According to data from the local health clinic, around half of the villagers in the captive coal plant area are exposed to air pollution,” he said. That hasn’t stopped GNI, which is…This article was originally published on Mongabay

