Chandrayaan-3: India's Moon lander Vikram aims for historic lunar south pole landing

From BBC

Image source, ISRO

By Geeta PandeyBBC News, Delhi

India is looking to make history on Wednesday with its third lunar mission set to land on the Moon.

If Chandrayaan-3 is successful, India will be the first country to land near the Moon’s little-explored south pole.

It will also be only the fourth country to achieve a soft landing on the Moon – the US, the former Soviet Union and China have all landed near the equator.

India’s attempt comes just days after Russia’s Luna-25 crashed while trying to touch down in the same region.

The country’s earlier attempt to land its Chandrayaan-2 mission near the south pole in 2019 was unsuccessful – it crashed into the lunar surface.

So all eyes are now on Chandrayaan-3.

The spacecraft with an orbiter, lander and a rover lifted off on 14 July from the Sriharikota space centre in south India.

The lander – called Vikram after Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) founder Vikram Sarabhai – carries within its belly the 26kg rover named Pragyaan, the Sanskrit word for wisdom.

India’s latest Moon mission sends first photosHistoric India Moon mission lifts off successfully

Its journey to the Moon has generated a lot of excitement in India, with wishes for the mission’s success pouring in from across the country.

Isro has announced plans for a live telecast of the landing and millions of people, including schoolchildren, are expected to tune in.

Isro chief Sreedhara Panicker Somanath has said he is confident that Chandrayaan-3 will make a successful

