Journalism’s role in the Nature Crime Alliance (commentary)

Today, more than 20 partners came together to establish the Nature Crime Alliance. This initiative seeks diverse approaches to help address illegal activities that leave our natural world a poorer place. Mongabay is proud to be one of the founding members. We decided to join the alliance because we firmly believe that journalism can contribute to real-world outcomes by highlighting the significance of nature, fostering accountability for environmental destruction, and inspiring people to work towards solutions. On the nature crime front specifically, we believe that shedding light on the corruption, collusion, and undue influence that drive environmental degradation can pave the way for more effective policies around the management of natural resources. Such positive changes can manifest when stakeholders use the information from our reporting in their decision-making. Estimated annual criminal proceeds, according to NCA. Our global coverage on these issues is powered by local journalists reporting from Nature’s frontline in roughly 80 countries. Environmental crime frequently features in our reporting; our investigations often revolve around illicit activities like logging, mining, habitat conversion, and the wildlife trade. Some recent examples of our work on environmental crime include: Our investigation into the Tanah Merah project in Indonesia’s Papua province led a special parliamentary commission to revoke the certification of a major sawmill sourcing wood from the concessions. This action denied the sawmill its export rights for timber. Mongabay-Brasil’s probe into illegal land use and environmental damage in the Brazilian palm oil sector provided evidence for the Federal Public Ministry to hold…This article was originally published on Mongabay

