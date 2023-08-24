Hydropower in the Pan Amazon: Belo Monte and the Río Xingu

The most controversial hydropower project in the Pan Amazon is the complex on the Rio Xingu near the city of Altamira (Pará). The proposal to build a dam on the Rio Xingu dates from 1979 and, as originally conceived, consisted of a cascade of multiple dams located at different points along the 2,500-kilometre river. Opposition by Indigenous groups, academics and civil society held up the project for decades and caused the government to develop, propose and modify multiple iterations of a constellation of dams, reservoirs and power plants. In 1987, the government proposed a configuration composed of five D&R units that would have flooded more than 1.7 million hectares of forest and the installation of 24 GW of generating capacity. This proposal was doomed because it would have flooded hundreds of thousands of hectares of forest within Indigenous territories, which were being formally constituted following the constitutional reforms of 1988. The international attention caused by the Encontro das Nações Indígenas do Xingu in 1989 forced Electronorte to abandon four of the five proposed sites. Nonetheless, the company insisted on building the lowest dam on the river, which had the greatest energy potential due to the volume of water and an elevational drop of more than 100 meters. Coincidentally, it was located at a spectacular set of rapids, where the Xingu flows off the Brazilian Shield onto the flood plain of the Lower Amazon, known as the rapids of the Volte Grande. The Belo Monte hydropower facility generated enormous civil and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

