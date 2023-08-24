‘More research leads to more awareness’: Q&A with fishing cat expert Rama Mishra

KATHMANDU — Fishing cats are among the most elusive and understudied small cats in the world. They’re also among the most threatened, faced with habitat loss, conflict with humans, and competition from other predators. In Nepal, a country better-known for its big cats like tigers and snow leopards, fishing cats have often been overlooked and neglected by conservationists and researchers alike. One exception is Rama Mishra, a zoologist who has dedicated her career to studying and protecting these small felines. Mishra has been working on fishing cats (Prionailurus viverrinus) in Nepal since 2012, when she founded the Terai Fishing Cat Project. She’s also worked on jungle cats (Felis chaus), rusty-spotted cats (Prionailurus rubiginosus) and otters in different parts of Nepal, both inside and outside protected areas. Her work has seen her engage with local communities, school students and other stakeholders to raise awareness and reduce threats to fishing cats and their habitats. Rama Mishra during an educational program in Meghauli. Image courtesy of Rama Mishra. She’s currently studying toward a doctorate at the University of Antwerp in Belgium, where she aims to fill the knowledge gap on fishing cats in Nepal and provide recommendations for their conservation. Mongabay’s Abhaya Raj Joshi caught up with Rama Mishra to learn more about her work and passion for fishing cats. The following interview has been translated from Nepali and edited for clarity. Mongabay: Could you tell us how you got into fishing cats? Rama Mishra: Back in 2012, I had the opportunity to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay