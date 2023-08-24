Oil and gas exploration threatens Bolivian Chaco water supply

Aguaragüe National Park, located in southern Bolivia, is suffering from hydrocarbon exploitation, which has been carried out in this region for more than 100 years. The park’s soils and water sources are being contaminated and some tributaries have already disappeared. The Los Monos stream, for example, is now just a rustic path. Another stream, the Caigua, previously provided water to the area but now has a much weaker flow. Since 2017, the Bolivian government has identified five high-risk environmental liabilities within this protected area, each concerning wells for oil exploration and exploitation that have been abandoned without being sealed properly. They also have uncontrolled hydrocarbon emissions. These five contaminated sites are now the subject of complaints made by Indigenous Guaraní residents as the sites have damaged and polluted their water sources. In the nearby municipalities of Villamontes, Yacuiba and Caraparí in the Bolivian Chaco, residents know their water comes from the Aguaragüe mountain range. They also know the water is an increasingly scarce and contaminated resource. The oil activity, to which this ecosystem of the mountainous and dry Chaco Serrano forests has been subjected, is largely responsible for this issue. Despite this and the requests to stop the environmentally damaging activities in Gran Chaco province, the government has not acted. One reason for this could be the fact that the gas extracted from the Aguaragüe mountain range is exported to Argentina and Brazil and has been since the 1960s and 1999, respectively. Between 2006 and 2021, Bolivia’s total revenue from…This article was originally published on Mongabay

